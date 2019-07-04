Dr. Kenneth Barmach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barmach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Barmach, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Barmach, MD
Dr. Kenneth Barmach, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their residency with Pa Hospital-Uphs, Internal Medicine
Dr. Barmach works at
Dr. Barmach's Office Locations
MDVIP - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania805 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (267) 787-3044
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barmach has been my primary care physician for over 20 years. He is caring, responsive and very thorough.
About Dr. Kenneth Barmach, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1457399313
Education & Certifications
- Pa Hospital-Uphs, Internal Medicine
- 1973
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
