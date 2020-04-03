See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Columbus, GA
Dr. Kenneth Barngrover, DO

Pain Medicine
4.1 (24)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Barngrover, DO

Dr. Kenneth Barngrover, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown.

Dr. Barngrover works at Southeast Regional Pain Center in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spondylitis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barngrover's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southeast Regional Pain Center
    5669 Whitesville Rd Ste 5669, Columbus, GA 31904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 571-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spondylitis
Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spondylitis
Fibromyalgia

  View other providers who treat Migraine
  View other providers who treat Headache
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Employers Health Plan of Georgia
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 03, 2020
    I see both Barngrover and Lockhart and they both actually care not only you as a person but for you medically. I ask so many questions and we discuss so many options, it's wonderful to know that there are Drs that actually listen and give advice. Especially when you have severe Fibro like I do we discuss Ava compare so much. I cannot thank them enough. All the nurses and both girls who take appts etc are all so wonderful...thank you again.. For making me and my family not feel as if we all are losing our minds but listen and care.
    Callaway — Apr 03, 2020
    About Dr. Kenneth Barngrover, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588787162
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clin Fdn
    Internship
    • Lakeside Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Barngrover, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barngrover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barngrover has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barngrover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barngrover works at Southeast Regional Pain Center in Columbus, GA. View the full address on Dr. Barngrover’s profile.

    Dr. Barngrover has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spondylitis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barngrover on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Barngrover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barngrover.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barngrover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barngrover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

