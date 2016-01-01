Dr. Kenneth Barnwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Barnwell, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Barnwell, MD
Dr. Kenneth Barnwell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Covington, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University.
Dr. Barnwell works at
Dr. Barnwell's Office Locations
Family Practice & Urgent Care3812 Salem Rd, Covington, GA 30016 Directions (678) 625-5431Monday9:30am - 4:30pmTuesday10:30am - 2:00pmWednesday10:00am - 1:30pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:30am - 3:30pmSaturday10:30am - 1:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kenneth Barnwell, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1083729768
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnwell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnwell works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnwell.
