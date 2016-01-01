Dr. Barofsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Barofsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Barofsky, MD
Dr. Kenneth Barofsky, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Morganville, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Fatima College Of Med Valenzuela Manila Philippines and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Dr. Barofsky's Office Locations
Shore Urology PA25 Kilmer Dr Ste 214, Morganville, NJ 07751 Directions (732) 972-1132
Lakewood475 Highway 70 Ste 201, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 577-0600
Centrastate Medical Center Inc.901 W Main St Ste 160, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 577-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kenneth Barofsky, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate
- University Hospital Suny Health S C Bklyn
- Metro Hosp Ctr-NY Med Coll
- Fatima College Of Med Valenzuela Manila Philippines
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barofsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barofsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Barofsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barofsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barofsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barofsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.