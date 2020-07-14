Overview of Dr. Kenneth Baron, MD

Dr. Kenneth Baron, MD is a Pulmonologist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Baron works at Mark Adelman MD PA in Delray Beach, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.