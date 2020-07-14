Dr. Kenneth Baron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Baron, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Baron, MD
Dr. Kenneth Baron, MD is a Pulmonologist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Baron's Office Locations
Mark Adelman MD PA15340 S Jog Rd Ste 203, Delray Beach, FL 33446 Directions (561) 488-2988
Delray Medical Center Inc5352 Linton Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 498-7332
Mark Adelman MD PA & Kenneth M. Baron MD PA Pulmonary Associates9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 322, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 488-2988
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. He took the time needed to understand and diagnose the issue in a caring and professional manner. I would highly recommend Dr. Baron.
About Dr. Kenneth Baron, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1801977509
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baron has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Baron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baron.
