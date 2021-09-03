Overview of Dr. Kenneth Barraza, MD

Dr. Kenneth Barraza, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks.



Dr. Barraza works at Plastic and Hand Surgery Assocs in Flowood, MS with other offices in Jackson, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.