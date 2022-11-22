Dr. Kenneth Barron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Barron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Barron, MD
Dr. Kenneth Barron, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Dr. Barron works at
Dr. Barron's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Advanced Gynecology, PLLC630 Peter Jefferson Pkwy Ste 140B, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 234-4903Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Piedmont Community HealthCare, Inc.
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barron?
I saw Dr. Barron for treatment of endometriosis and had a positive experience. It was easy to schedule an appointment and process my records. He listened carefully, is up-to-date on the latest research, and gave thorough answers to most of my questions. I had a great experience with surgery and healed well. I appreciated that he provided lots of documentation about the surgery and let me know what to expect on surgery day, recovery, and the future. I am glad he is part of my care team!
About Dr. Kenneth Barron, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1972660959
Education & Certifications
- Florida Hospital Orlando
- Umass Memorial Med Center|UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
- University Of Massachusetts Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barron works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Barron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.