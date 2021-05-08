Overview of Dr. Kenneth Baum, MD

Dr. Kenneth Baum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kapolei, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.



Dr. Baum works at Kapolei Eye Care in Kapolei, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.