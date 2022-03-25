Overview

Dr. Kenneth Becker, MD is a Dermatologist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.



Dr. Becker works at Chapel Hill Dermatology in Chapel Hill, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.