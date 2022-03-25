Dr. Kenneth Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Becker, MD
Dr. Kenneth Becker, MD is a Dermatologist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Chapel Hill Dermatology891 Willow Dr Ste 1, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (919) 942-3106
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Jennifer and Taisha are wonderfully helpful and very kind and friendly and they work really hard to help get you scheduled. Dr Becker is my go-to dermatologist. I'm on my second medicine and not yet seeing the desired results but I'm not worried bc I know Dr Becker will do whatever it takes to find what works. Great doctors, staff, location, & office!
About Dr. Kenneth Becker, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Becker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Becker has seen patients for Rash, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Becker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.
