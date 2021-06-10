Dr. Kenneth Beer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Beer, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Beer Dermatology West Palm Beach Office1500 N Dixie Hwy Ste 305, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 600-4848Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Beer Dermatology Jupiter Office641 University Blvd Ste 212, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 430-2767Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
great doctor very smart and caring his nurse angela is also wonderful great office and will recommend patients
About Dr. Kenneth Beer, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Chicago Pritzker School Med
- Graduate Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Duke University
- Dermatopathology
Dr. Beer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beer accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beer speaks Spanish.
119 patients have reviewed Dr. Beer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beer.
