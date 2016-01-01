See All Radiation Oncologists in Soldotna, AK
Dr. Kenneth Bergman, MD

Radiation Oncology
Map Pin Small Soldotna, AK
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Bergman, MD

Dr. Kenneth Bergman, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Soldotna, AK. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Bergman works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony in Soldotna, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bergman's Office Locations

    Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony
    240 Hospital Pl, Soldotna, AK 99669 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Kenneth Bergman, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1669443032
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ WA
    • Thmep
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

