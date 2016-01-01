Dr. Kenneth Bergman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Bergman, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Bergman, MD
Dr. Kenneth Bergman, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Soldotna, AK. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Bergman's Office Locations
Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony240 Hospital Pl, Soldotna, AK 99669 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Cigna
About Dr. Kenneth Bergman, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1669443032
Education & Certifications
- Univ WA
- Thmep
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Dr. Bergman accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bergman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bergman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
