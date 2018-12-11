Dr. Kenneth Bielinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bielinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Bielinski, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Bielinski, MD is a Dermatologist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Bielinski works at
Locations
-
1
Skinmd LLC16105 S La Grange Rd, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (815) 469-8293
-
2
Melissa Robledo MD Sc4711 Golf Rd Ste 807, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (708) 636-3767
-
3
Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery Ltd.6825 KINGERY HWY, Willowbrook, IL 60527 Directions (708) 636-3767
-
4
Oliver Drabkin M.d. Sc3900 W 95th St Ste 12, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Directions (708) 636-3767
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bielinski?
Dr.B took care of a spot of skin cancer for me via a Mohs procedure. He was very thorough, kind and answered all of my questions. So far, great follow up via appointments be sure healing well and no problems present.
About Dr. Kenneth Bielinski, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1457306649
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bielinski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bielinski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bielinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bielinski works at
Dr. Bielinski has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Dermatitis and Psoriasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bielinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bielinski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bielinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bielinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bielinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.