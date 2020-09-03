Overview

Dr. Kenneth Blake, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Blake works at SurgOne PC in Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Anoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.