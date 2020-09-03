Dr. Kenneth Blake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Blake, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Blake, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.
Locations
Colon & Rectal Surgical Association Colorado10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 208, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 743-7358
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blake is one of the very best surgeons that I have ever known. He did a robotic laparoscopy procedure where he removed 12" of my large intestine. Prior to surgery he explained in detail everything I could expect from the surgery (both positive and negative). Moreover, he followed up consistently and it was very obvious that he really cared about how I recovered. I could not be more pleased or thankful. I highly recommend Dr. Blake.
About Dr. Kenneth Blake, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Health Center
- East Carolina University
- Baylor College Of Med
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blake has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blake accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blake has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Anoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blake speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Blake. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blake.
