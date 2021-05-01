See All Podiatrists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Kenneth Blocher, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Tucson, AZ
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Blocher, DPM

Dr. Kenneth Blocher, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Blocher works at Caremore Health Plan of Arizona in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Blocher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Caremore Health Plan of Arizona
    4821 N STONE AVE, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 200-3016
  2. 2
    Advanced Ankle & Foot
    2915 E Baseline Rd Ste 103, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 962-4281
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 01, 2021
    Dr. Blocher is a great Podiatrist. He listens, very patient, very caring, and very gentle with the feet. He makes sure all of my questions are answered. He also has a machine to see deep into the eye to make sure diabetes, MS, and so forth are not causing trouble with eyes. Awesome! His nurse is very kind as well.
    Chris — May 01, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Blocher, DPM
    About Dr. Kenneth Blocher, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992745327
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Blocher, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blocher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blocher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blocher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Blocher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blocher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blocher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blocher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

