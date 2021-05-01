Dr. Kenneth Blocher, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blocher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Blocher, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Blocher, DPM
Dr. Kenneth Blocher, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Blocher's Office Locations
Caremore Health Plan of Arizona4821 N STONE AVE, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (480) 200-3016
Advanced Ankle & Foot2915 E Baseline Rd Ste 103, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 962-4281Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blocher is a great Podiatrist. He listens, very patient, very caring, and very gentle with the feet. He makes sure all of my questions are answered. He also has a machine to see deep into the eye to make sure diabetes, MS, and so forth are not causing trouble with eyes. Awesome! His nurse is very kind as well.
About Dr. Kenneth Blocher, DPM
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1992745327
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Blocher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blocher accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blocher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Blocher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blocher.
