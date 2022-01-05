Overview of Dr. Kenneth Bloom, DPM

Dr. Kenneth Bloom, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bloom works at Advanced Foot & Ankle Center in Mooresville, NC with other offices in Statesville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.