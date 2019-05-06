Overview of Dr. Kenneth Blumenfeld, MD

Dr. Kenneth Blumenfeld, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from John Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus, O'Connor Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Blumenfeld works at David D Yeh, MD in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.