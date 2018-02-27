Overview

Dr. Kenneth Blumenthal, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point and Northwest Health- Porter.



Dr. Blumenthal works at Allergy Asthma Care PC in Valparaiso, IN with other offices in Portage, IN and Crown Point, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.