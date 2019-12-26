See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Naples, FL
Dr. Kenneth Bookman, MD

Critical Care Medicine
4.2 (11)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Bookman, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Technion Med School and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.

Dr. Bookman works at NCH Phys Group Pulmonary/Sleep in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Premiere Pulmonary Sleep LLC
    3021 Airport Rd N Ste 103, Naples, FL 34105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 213-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Kenneth Bookman, MD

Specialties
  • Critical Care Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1881792349
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Yale University/ Norwalk Hospital
Medical Education
  • Technion Med School
Board Certifications
  • Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kenneth Bookman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bookman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bookman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bookman works at NCH Phys Group Pulmonary/Sleep in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bookman’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bookman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bookman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bookman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bookman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

