Overview of Dr. Kenneth Boyle, MD

Dr. Kenneth Boyle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Ohio State University Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Boyle works at Northwest Eye Surgeons in Columbus, OH with other offices in New Albany, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.