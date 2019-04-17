Overview

Dr. Kenneth Braton, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Braton works at The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Kansas City, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.