Dr. Kenneth Braunstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Braunstein, MD
Dr. Kenneth Braunstein, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Braunstein works at
Dr. Braunstein's Office Locations
Kenneth M Braunstein MD5667 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 294, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-1664
Northside Hospital1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-1664
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic. Caring, Brilliant, Very well informed.
About Dr. Kenneth Braunstein, MD
- Hematology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1619064615
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Braunstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Braunstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Braunstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Braunstein works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Braunstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braunstein.
