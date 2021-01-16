Overview of Dr. Kenneth Breeden, DO

Dr. Kenneth Breeden, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Lourdes Medical Center.



Dr. Breeden works at TRI CITY ORTHOPEDIC CLINIC in Kennewick, WA with other offices in Richland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.