Dr. Kenneth Bregg, MD
Dr. Kenneth Bregg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Sarasota Office1921 Waldemere St Ste 310, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-8488
University Parkway Care Center of Sarasota5350 University Pkwy, Sarasota, FL 34243 Directions (941) 917-8488
Sarasota Office3325 S Tamiami Trl Ste 200, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-8488
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Awesome doctor, and one of the few I've heard of that treats women. Too bad he's retiring.
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- University Of California Los Angeles
- New York Hospital
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Bregg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bregg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bregg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bregg has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bregg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bregg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bregg.
