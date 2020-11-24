Dr. Kenneth Brock, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Brock, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kenneth Brock, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Killeen, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Manfred & Associates PA3901 E Stan Schlueter Loop Ste 202, Killeen, TX 76542 Directions (254) 634-4244
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Dr Brock has been my wifes medication Dr for her bipolar illness for many years. He has gone above and beyond to help. As with bipolar every couple of years med need to be changed to adapt to the patient. He has worked tirelessly and even called on a Sunday to check on her. As a spouse I never felt left out of the equation. He discussed things as much with me as he did her. I am truly thankful for this and have nothing but the highest respect and confidence in him.
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Brock has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brock has seen patients for Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder), Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Brock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brock.
