Dr. Kenneth Brock, DO

Psychiatry
3.5 (16)
Map Pin Small Killeen, TX
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Brock, DO

Dr. Kenneth Brock, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Killeen, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Brock works at Manfred & Associates PA in Killeen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder), Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brock's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Manfred & Associates PA
    3901 E Stan Schlueter Loop Ste 202, Killeen, TX 76542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 634-4244

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dr Brock has been my wifes medication Dr for her bipolar illness for many years. He has gone above and beyond to help. As with bipolar every couple of years med need to be changed to adapt to the patient. He has worked tirelessly and even called on a Sunday to check on her. As a spouse I never felt left out of the equation. He discussed things as much with me as he did her. I am truly thankful for this and have nothing but the highest respect and confidence in him.
    Robert Hubert — Nov 24, 2020
    About Dr. Kenneth Brock, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578593174
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

