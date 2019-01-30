See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Kenneth Brooks, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (26)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Brooks, MD

Dr. Kenneth Brooks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School|The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.

Dr. Brooks works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Internal Derangement of Knee and Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    2020 Nasa Pkwy Ste 230, Houston, TX 77058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 363-9090

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 30, 2019
    Having witnessed Dr. Brooks do many surgeries in the OR first hand I can honestly say he is one the best. Not only that but he genuinely cares for his patients. He does amazing work and I would recommend him to anyone, the world would be a much better place if there were more Docs like him.
    Aaron K in Houston, TX — Jan 30, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Brooks, MD
    About Dr. Kenneth Brooks, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1093930562
    Education & Certifications

    • Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University School of Medicine|University of Texas Health Science Center|Wayne State University
    • University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey - Newark
    • University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ)|University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey - Newark
    • Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School|The Chicago Medical School
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital

