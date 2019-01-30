Dr. Kenneth Brooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Brooks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School|The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.
Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine2020 Nasa Pkwy Ste 230, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (713) 363-9090
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Having witnessed Dr. Brooks do many surgeries in the OR first hand I can honestly say he is one the best. Not only that but he genuinely cares for his patients. He does amazing work and I would recommend him to anyone, the world would be a much better place if there were more Docs like him.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1093930562
- Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University School of Medicine|University of Texas Health Science Center|Wayne State University
- University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey - Newark
- University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ)|University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey - Newark
- Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School|The Chicago Medical School
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
