Dr. Kenneth Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Brown, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska Medical Center and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
Digestive Health Associates of Texas3242 Preston Rd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 867-0019Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pm
Medical City Plano3901 W 15th St, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 519-1522Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Park Ventura Endoscopy Centerllc3500 Preston Rd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 867-0019
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Went through my insurance and internet to find doctor for a colonoscopy, and I feel very fortunate I decided on Dr. Brown. Staff sent me everything I needed, and since I have a very busy job, I welcomed the fact they were "on the ball" and there was no time wasted. The facility also did a great job on furnishing information, everything went ahead of the scheduled time, and the entire staff that handled my procedure was efficient and pleasant. Met Dr. Brown, who was also efficient and pleasant, and I appreciated during my visit that my personal information and medical history were checked and repeated multiple times. The appointment with Dr. Brown left me with no concerns that everything was taken care of in a very professional manner and that I was in good hands. I would most definitely recommend Dr. Brown.
About Dr. Kenneth Brown, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Health Sci. Center
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Dana College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Gastritis, Barrett's Esophagus, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brown speaks Spanish.
282 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
