Dr. Kenneth Buch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Buch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Buch, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Encino, CA. They graduated from Cornell University Medical College and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Buch works at
Locations
-
1
Encino Office16311 Ventura Blvd Ste 775, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 989-1917
-
2
Michael I Shiffman MD15211 Vanowen St Ste 207, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 705-4533
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buch?
Dr. Buch is a no-nonsense, physician. He tells it like it is and I appreciate it. I was very pleased with my office visit, procedure and results. Thank you Dr. Buch
About Dr. Kenneth Buch, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, German
- 1346200730
Education & Certifications
- University of California (Los Angeles)
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cornell University Medical College
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buch works at
Dr. Buch has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hernia and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Buch speaks German.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Buch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.