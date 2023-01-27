Dr. Kenneth Bunch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bunch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Bunch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Bunch, MD
Dr. Kenneth Bunch, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Bunch's Office Locations
Texas Orthopedics - Cedar Park1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 120, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 503-5070
Texas Orthopedics - Northwest Austin4700 Seton Center Pkwy Ste 200, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 503-5069Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bunch not only knows his stuff but he is very engaging and shares information readily, is generous with his time and with questions, is friendly and shows he cares. And he relates to your concerns and fears. He is just wonderful and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Kenneth Bunch, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1871543405
Education & Certifications
- Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
