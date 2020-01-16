See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Towson, MD
Dr. Kenneth Carle, MD

Pain Medicine
3.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Carle, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.

Dr. Carle works at Stem Cell Centers - Towson in Towson, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stem Cell Centers - Towson
    7600 Osler Dr Ste 205, Towson, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (667) 213-2132

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain Management

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Kenneth Carle, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699790105
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Carle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carle works at Stem Cell Centers - Towson in Towson, MD. View the full address on Dr. Carle’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Carle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

