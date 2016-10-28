Overview of Dr. Kenneth Carney, MD

Dr. Kenneth Carney, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Grady Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Carney works at Grady Health Systems in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Urethral Stricture, Urinary Incontinence and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.