Overview

Dr. Kenneth Carr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Mat-su Regional Medical Center and Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Carr works at Carr Cardiology in Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.