Dr. Kenneth Carr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Carr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Mat-su Regional Medical Center and Tri-city Medical Center.
Locations
Kenneth W Carr M.d.2023 W Vista Way Ste C, Vista, CA 92083 Directions (760) 941-9440Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mat-su Regional Medical Center
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Molina Healthcare
- Sharp Health Plan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was admitted to the TRI-CITY Emergency Room on 12/21/2015 with c/o chest pain. The laboratory results indicated a need for an Angiogram with possible Angioplasty. Dr. Carr performed an Angioplasty next day; results blockages in the aorta which he inserted two medicated stents. I am to schedule a follow up with Dr. Carr in mid January for a nuclear stress. I have not made an office visit at this point.
About Dr. Kenneth Carr, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U Hosp/Uc San Diego
- Univ Of Ca
- Stanford University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carr has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carr speaks Persian and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Carr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carr.
