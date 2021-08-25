Dr. Kenneth Carson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Carson, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Carson, MD
Dr. Kenneth Carson, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Carson works at
Dr. Carson's Office Locations
-
1
Rush University Medical Center Ophthalmology Dept1725 W Harrison St Ste 264, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5904
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carson?
Dr. Carson listened to my concerns as a patient.
About Dr. Kenneth Carson, MD
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1720264898
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carson works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Carson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.