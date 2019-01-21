Dr. Kenneth Carter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Carter, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Carter, MD
Dr. Kenneth Carter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. Carter works at
Dr. Carter's Office Locations
-
1
Carter & Richard2201 Murphy Ave Ste 411, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (629) 219-7792
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American International Group (AIG)
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carter?
Wonderful experience! Dr Carter took excellent care of me throughout my pregnancy as well as my c section. This was my 3rd c section and he was my 3rd doctor performing this procedure on me. Out of all my deliveries this by far was the best. I healed better than I did with my previous ones. I highly recommend Dr Carter. His staff were very friendly as well. I never dreaded going to the doctor because I believed to be in good hands!
About Dr. Kenneth Carter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1912901331
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carter works at
Dr. Carter has seen patients for Amniocentesis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.