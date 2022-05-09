Overview of Dr. Kenneth Cervone, MD

Dr. Kenneth Cervone, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Cervone works at Associated Orthopedics Detroit in Saint Clair Shores, MI with other offices in Shelby Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.