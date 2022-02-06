Overview

Dr. Kenneth Champagne, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Champagne works at Colon and Rectal Clinic of Acadiana in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.