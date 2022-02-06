Dr. Kenneth Champagne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Champagne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Champagne, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Champagne, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Champagne works at
Locations
Colon and Rectal Clinic of Acadiana102 Drury Ln, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 470-4911
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate and professional!
About Dr. Kenneth Champagne, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1740284454
Education & Certifications
- La State University School Of Med
- LSU
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
