Dr. Kenneth Chen, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Chen, DO
Dr. Kenneth Chen, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Willingboro, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Gynecologic Surgery200 Campbell Dr Ste 101, Willingboro, NJ 08046 Directions (856) 231-8500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Regional Women's Health Rancocas Obgyn400 N Church St Ste 110, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 231-8500Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:30pmFriday9:00am - 3:30pm
- 3 247 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste 3-C, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 840-8017
-
4
Garden State Obgyn2401 E Evesham Rd Ste A, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 424-3323
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MetLife
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chen is a great doctor. He always takes the time to answer all your questions and never makes you feel rushed.
About Dr. Kenneth Chen, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1902883010
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Pap Smear and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
