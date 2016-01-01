See All Orthopedic Surgeons in State College, PA
Dr. Kenneth Cherry Jr, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Cherry Jr, MD

Dr. Kenneth Cherry Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in State College, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Nittany Medical Center, Penn Highlands Dubois and Penn Highlands Huntingdon.

Dr. Cherry Jr works at Uoc Surgical Services Ltd in State College, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cherry Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Uoc Surgical Services Ltd
    101 Regent Ct, State College, PA 16801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 949-4050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Nittany Medical Center
  • Penn Highlands Dubois
  • Penn Highlands Huntingdon

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Back Pain
Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Internal Derangement of Knee
Low Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
Baker's Cyst
Broken Arm
Broken Neck
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Difficulty With Walking
Elbow Bursitis
Femur Fracture
Gait Abnormality
Gout
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Hip Sprain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Lupus
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Pyogenic Arthritis
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Systemic Sclerosis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Capital Blue Cross

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Kenneth Cherry Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376648543
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Cherry Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherry Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cherry Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cherry Jr works at Uoc Surgical Services Ltd in State College, PA. View the full address on Dr. Cherry Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Cherry Jr has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cherry Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Cherry Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherry Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cherry Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cherry Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

