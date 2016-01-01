Dr. Kenneth Cherry Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherry Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Cherry Jr, MD
Dr. Kenneth Cherry Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in State College, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Nittany Medical Center, Penn Highlands Dubois and Penn Highlands Huntingdon.
Dr. Cherry Jr's Office Locations
Uoc Surgical Services Ltd101 Regent Ct, State College, PA 16801 Directions (814) 949-4050
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Nittany Medical Center
- Penn Highlands Dubois
- Penn Highlands Huntingdon
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Capital Blue Cross
About Dr. Kenneth Cherry Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1376648543
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cherry Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cherry Jr has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cherry Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
