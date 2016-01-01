Overview of Dr. Kenneth Cherry Jr, MD

Dr. Kenneth Cherry Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in State College, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Nittany Medical Center, Penn Highlands Dubois and Penn Highlands Huntingdon.



Dr. Cherry Jr works at Uoc Surgical Services Ltd in State College, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

