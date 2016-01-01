Overview of Dr. Kenneth Cherry, MD

Dr. Kenneth Cherry, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.



Dr. Cherry works at University of Virginia Health System in Charlottesville, VA with other offices in Norfolk, VA and Culpeper, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.