Dr. Kenneth Cheung, MD

Neurology
2.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Cheung, MD

Dr. Kenneth Cheung, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. Cheung works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Elk Grove, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Concussion and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cheung's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    8220 Wymark Dr Ste 200, Elk Grove, CA 95757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St # 66, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Concussion
Migraine
Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 15, 2020
    Dr. Cheung made me feel as if he is genuinely concerned and took plenty of time to evaluate my condition.
    — Sep 15, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kenneth Cheung, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1639313497
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ca
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Cheung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cheung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cheung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cheung has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Concussion and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheung. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheung.

