Dr. Kenneth Cheung, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Cheung, MD
Dr. Kenneth Cheung, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dr. Cheung works at
Dr. Cheung's Office Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group8220 Wymark Dr Ste 200, Elk Grove, CA 95757 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St # 66, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cheung made me feel as if he is genuinely concerned and took plenty of time to evaluate my condition.
About Dr. Kenneth Cheung, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ca
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cheung using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cheung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheung works at
Dr. Cheung has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Concussion and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cheung speaks Cantonese and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheung. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.