Overview of Dr. Kenneth Cheung, MD

Dr. Kenneth Cheung, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Cheung works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Elk Grove, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Concussion and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.