Overview

Dr. Kenneth Chi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.



Dr. Chi works at North Shore Gastroenterology in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Pancreatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.