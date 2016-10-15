Dr. Kenneth Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Choi, MD
Dr. Kenneth Choi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Denison, TX. They completed their fellowship with Case Western Reserve U/U Hosp Cleveland
TexomaCare - Pain Medicine4616 S Us Highway 75, Denison, TX 75020 Directions (903) 416-6470Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Texoma Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Medicare
Dr. Choi and their staff were kind and courteous. I loved how easy it was to schedule my appointment and the environment was the pretty laid back. Considering that I was in a lot of pain at the time, the quick and attentive service was very much appreciated.
- Pain Medicine
- English, Korean
- Case Western Reserve U/U Hosp Cleveland
- University of Toledo Medical Center
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Choi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choi has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Choi speaks Korean.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.