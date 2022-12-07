Dr. Choquette has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Choquette, DO
Dr. Kenneth Choquette, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Health Network–Highland Avenue and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown.
Coordinated Health3100 Emrick Blvd, Bethlehem, PA 18020 Directions (610) 861-8080
- Lehigh Valley Health Network–Highland Avenue
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Coordinated Health Allentown
I truly miss Dr. Choquette as his sudden retirement left me with an organization that does not exhibit the personal concern and attention as did he and his assistant Brian. Truly missed!
- Midwestern University
