Dr. Kenneth Christrup, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Christrup, MD
Dr. Kenneth Christrup, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Christrup's Office Locations
Kenneth W Christrup MD1211 Coolidge Blvd Ste 403, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 984-1155
- 2 4630 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste 302, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 984-1155
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He has been my doctor for over 20 years. He has delivered all three of my children. Staff is very friendly. Dr. Christrup is a very caring and professional doctor.
About Dr. Kenneth Christrup, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1871588590
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christrup has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christrup accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christrup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christrup has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christrup on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Christrup. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christrup.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christrup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christrup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.