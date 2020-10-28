See All Cardiologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Kenneth Charles Civello Jr, MD

Cardiology
4.8 (21)
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Charles Civello Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Civello Jr works at Louisiana Cardiology Associates in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Our Lady of the Lake Louisiana Cardiology Associates
    7777 Hennessy Blvd Ste 1000, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Atrial Fibrillation
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Atrial Fibrillation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Dyslipidemia
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Anxiety
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Carotid Artery Disease
Cellulitis
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dizziness
Esophagitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Long QT Syndrome
Malaise and Fatigue
Mitral Valve Disease
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Nausea
Nuclear Stress Testing
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Reflux Esophagitis
Second Degree Heart Block
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Ventricular Fibrillation
Vertigo
Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Aneurysm of Heart
Animal Allergies
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Atrial Septal Defect
Autonomic Disorders
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiac Arrest
Cardiac Event Monitor
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Congenital Heart Disease
Constipation
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Endocarditis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Fibromyalgia
First Degree Heart Block
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Hair Loss
Headache
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A
Hernia
High Cholesterol
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Multifocal Premature Beats
Muscle Weakness
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Patent For
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 28, 2020
    Extremely knowledgeable. Very down to earth and patient. Good communication skills.
    Beverly Moehle — Oct 28, 2020
    About Dr. Kenneth Charles Civello Jr, MD

    Specialties
    Education & Certifications

