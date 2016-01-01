Overview of Dr. Kenneth Cohen, MD

Dr. Kenneth Cohen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of North Carolina Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Unc Hospitals Pulmonary Function Lab in Chapel Hill, NC with other offices in Hillsborough, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Optic Neuritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.