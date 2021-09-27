Overview

Dr. Kenneth Coleman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast, Cobleskill Regional Hospital, Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Coleman works at Cardiology Associates in Schenectady, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.