Overview of Dr. Kenneth Crandall, MD

Dr. Kenneth Crandall, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Crandall works at University Of Maryland in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.