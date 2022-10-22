See All Neurosurgeons in Baltimore, MD
Super Profile

Dr. Kenneth Crandall, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Crandall, MD

Dr. Kenneth Crandall, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Crandall works at University Of Maryland in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Crandall's Office Locations

    Department of Neurosurgery
    Department of Neurosurgery
22 S Greene St Ste S-12-D, Baltimore, MD 21201
(410) 328-3113
    Towson Orthopedics at St Joseph's Medical Center
    Towson Orthopedics at St Joseph's Medical Center
7505 Osler Dr Ste 104, Towson, MD 21204
(410) 337-8888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Maryland Medical Center
  • University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adult Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dr Crandall operated on my back (L3/L4) 6 weeks ago because I was having constant pain down both thighs. After the expected post surgical discomfort, I healed so fast and feel like a miracle patient. Dr Crandall has a wonderful way of explaining things to help decide on a plan of action. I am so grateful he was my surgeon! I feel like a new woman!
    Jean Rukert — Oct 22, 2022
    About Dr. Kenneth Crandall, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447485891
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Crandall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crandall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crandall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crandall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crandall has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crandall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Crandall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crandall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crandall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crandall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

