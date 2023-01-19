Dr. Kenneth Pugar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pugar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kenneth Pugar, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Clinton Memorial Hospital, Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Soin Medical Center.
Grandview Hospital405 W Grand Ave, Dayton, OH 45405 Directions (937) 723-3564MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Dayton Center for Neurological Disorders1975 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (937) 439-6186Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Southview Hospital1997 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 401-6160
Hospital Affiliations
- Clinton Memorial Hospital
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was very kind with my mother and took his time to explain things. We did not feel rushed and had the feeling he really cared.
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1174961874
Education & Certifications
- Grandview Hospital And Medical Center
- OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED
Dr. Pugar has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Essential Tremor and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pugar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Pugar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pugar.
