See All Neurologists in Dayton, OH
Dr. Kenneth Pugar, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Kenneth Pugar, DO

Neurology
4.4 (23)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Pugar, DO

Dr. Kenneth Pugar, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Clinton Memorial Hospital, Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Soin Medical Center.

Dr. Pugar works at Grandview Medical Center in Dayton, OH with other offices in Centerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Essential Tremor and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Pugar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Grandview Hospital
    405 W Grand Ave, Dayton, OH 45405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 723-3564
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Dayton Center for Neurological Disorders
    1975 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 439-6186
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Southview Hospital
    1997 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 401-6160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clinton Memorial Hospital
  • Kettering Health Dayton
  • Kettering Health Main Campus
  • Kettering Health Miamisburg
  • Soin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Essential Tremor
Migraine
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Essential Tremor
Migraine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pugar?

    Jan 19, 2023
    He was very kind with my mother and took his time to explain things. We did not feel rushed and had the feeling he really cared.
    Jayne Ledbetter — Jan 19, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Pugar, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kenneth Pugar, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pugar to family and friends

    Dr. Pugar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pugar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kenneth Pugar, DO.

    About Dr. Kenneth Pugar, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174961874
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Grandview Hospital And Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Pugar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pugar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pugar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pugar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pugar has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Essential Tremor and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pugar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Pugar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pugar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pugar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pugar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kenneth Pugar, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.