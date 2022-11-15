See All Neurosurgeons in Detroit, MI
Dr. Kenneth D'Andrea, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Kenneth D'Andrea, DO

Neurosurgery
4.0 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kenneth D'Andrea, DO

Dr. Kenneth D'Andrea, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.

Dr. D'Andrea works at Eastside Neurosurgery in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Gene Barnett, MD
Dr. Gene Barnett, MD
4.5 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Sean Nagel, MD
Dr. Sean Nagel, MD
4.3 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Richard Rammo, MD
Dr. Richard Rammo, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. D'Andrea's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eastside Neurosurgery
    22201 Moross Rd Ste 352, Detroit, MI 48236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 343-7900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint John Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Neck Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trauma and Critical Care  Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. D'Andrea?

    Nov 15, 2022
    The doctor was very professional and answered all our questions. The front staff were professional and friendly. The Medical assistant was also professional and friendly. No issues, I would recommend this office.
    — Nov 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth D'Andrea, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kenneth D'Andrea, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. D'Andrea to family and friends

    Dr. D'Andrea's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. D'Andrea

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kenneth D'Andrea, DO.

    About Dr. Kenneth D'Andrea, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780951582
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth D'Andrea, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Andrea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. D'Andrea has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. D'Andrea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. D'Andrea works at Eastside Neurosurgery in Detroit, MI. View the full address on Dr. D'Andrea’s profile.

    Dr. D'Andrea has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Andrea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Andrea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Andrea.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Andrea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Andrea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kenneth D'Andrea, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.