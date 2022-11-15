Overview of Dr. Kenneth D'Andrea, DO

Dr. Kenneth D'Andrea, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. D'Andrea works at Eastside Neurosurgery in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.