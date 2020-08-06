Dr. Kenneth Davenport Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davenport Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Davenport Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Davenport Jr, MD
Dr. Kenneth Davenport Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Davenport Jr's Office Locations
Gadsden Office1026 Goodyear Ave Ste 302B, Gadsden, AL 35903 Directions (256) 485-0899Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Gadsden Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I didn't originally go see Dr Davenport. I met him because my surgeon called him to help in the middle of his surgery Dr Davenport came in and got my surgeon out of trouble. That's what my urologist surgeon told me. He saved my life and I'm so thankful. I'm a single mother and have 3 little girls so he is our hero. He checked in me everyday in the hospital and even called when I got home. Very humble but great
About Dr. Kenneth Davenport Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1891976833
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davenport Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davenport Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davenport Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davenport Jr has seen patients for Soft Tissue Tumor Removal and Mesenteric Lymphadenitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davenport Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Davenport Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davenport Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davenport Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davenport Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.