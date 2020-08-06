Overview of Dr. Kenneth Davenport Jr, MD

Dr. Kenneth Davenport Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Gadsden Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Davenport Jr works at Regional Clinic in Gadsden, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Tumor Removal and Mesenteric Lymphadenitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.